It's off to the races in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And they’re off!

Off to the races.

That’s the races at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

It’s one of the oldest race tracks in America.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

Waking up with the horses and the jockeys.

And Kevin Kilroy.

He’s a horse racing analyst.

Ready for the excitement that’s a tradition in New Orleans.

The first race was scheduled for noon.

And Bill Wood has a tip.

On the favorite horse.

Heart Rhythm with trainer John Ortiz