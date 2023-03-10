NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The IRS is offering face-to face help for residents this tax season starting Saturday (Mar. 11th).

With the services offered the IRS aims to assist residents by allowing a weekend for walk-ins to receive the same services routinely offered at an office, except for cash payments.

Those attending should bring:

  • Current government-issued photo identification
  • Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable)
  • Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents
  • Two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question for identity verification services
  • Documentation for a current mailing address
  • Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

The event will be held at 1555 Poydras Street at the New Orleans Taxpayer Assistance Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foreign language interpreters will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service and information for those who are looking for tax return preparation will be available as well.

