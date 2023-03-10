NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The IRS is offering face-to face help for residents this tax season starting Saturday (Mar. 11th).

With the services offered the IRS aims to assist residents by allowing a weekend for walk-ins to receive the same services routinely offered at an office, except for cash payments.

Those attending should bring:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

Two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question for identity verification services

Documentation for a current mailing address

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

The event will be held at 1555 Poydras Street at the New Orleans Taxpayer Assistance Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foreign language interpreters will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service and information for those who are looking for tax return preparation will be available as well.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.