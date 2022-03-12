NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in New Orleans.

Saturday starts with Mass at St. Mary’s Assumption Church with members of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club in attendance.

“We haven’t paraded in three years, so it’s going to be a beautiful day,” said Sean Burke, co-grand marshal/board member of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club. “[It’s a ] little windy today, but we’re looking forward to a great march. It’s going to be great crowds out there; everybody’s got throws. [We’re] staying a little warm; it’s chilly, but hey, it’s going to be a great day. We’re excited.”

After a three-year hiatus, club board members are hoping to keep their St. Patrick’s Day tradition alive.

“This was started by my grandfather back in 1947 as a neighborhood parade, and that’s what we want,” said Burke. “We want to bring back that neighborhood parade. Families come out, enjoy the day, have a nice time, and just enjoy the Irish channel.”

Parade participants, like the Celtic Highlanders, are also excited to be back on the route. Their group stands out from the crowd because they have a fire truck and a pub on wheels.

“Nobody realizes how much work it is to have a fire truck and to have this pub,” said Adrien Scully, an original member of the Celtic Highlanders. “I mean, we completely repainted it, it’s got all new signs on it. It’s looking pretty good, okay?”

The parade takes off from Magazine Street where parade goers hope to get a rose.

Wyatt Post is experiencing the Irish Channel Parade for the very first time alongside his mother.

“There’s going to be a bunch of beads and green… and yellow!” said Wyatt.

However, the most coveted throw is a vegetable.

“I told him a little bit about cabbages, which seems unreal, but it’s totally true, and it’s what we’re hoping to get today,” said Heather Hager, Wyatt’s mother.