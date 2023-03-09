JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Crowds gathered to honor the unity of the Irish and Italian heritage Thursday (March 9th).

With the month of March being Irish-American Heritage Month and March 19th being St. Joseph’s Day, an Italian tradition, the Jefferson Parish Diversity & Inclusion Board hosted a special presentation honoring both communities.

The presentation focused on the long-standing relationship between the Irish and Italian communities in the city. Both honoring St. Patrick & St. Joseph as prominent figures in their culture.

The Annual Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade has been a staple since 1983 and was created by the Irish-Italian organization.

It serves as dedication to the vision of St. Patrick’s Day Marching Club founder, Edward “Eddie” Renton Sr., who envision both heritages coming together to celebrate.

The event featured live music from the Bonnabel Bruins Marching Band and special presentations for those attending to learn more about the two communities.

Those looking celebrate with the two communities can attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday (Mar. 12th) noon in front of Rummel High and the Irish Italian Parade taking place the following Sunday (Mar. 19th) at noon on Veterans highway.

