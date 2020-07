ST MARTINVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 45-day investigation led to the arrest of Takaevin Jaquantae John Landry in St. Martinsville.

The investigation started after authorities were notified “about suspected sexual abuse of a juvenile,” according to the St. Martinville Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old man was apprehended on Monday, July 6 and is facing one count of Indecent Behavior With A Juvenile.

Landry is currently in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

No bond is set this time.