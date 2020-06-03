Investigation into two alleged police custody deaths in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor is investigating allegations that two men died two weeks apart in April while in custody of one police department.

Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. is asking the public for any video or witness accounts of the arrests and deaths of Tommie McGlothen on April 5 and Wavey Austin on April 19. He also says in a news release that Shreveport Police Department files about the cases “are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review.”

He says police are being notified about the missing pieces and asked to quickly provide them.