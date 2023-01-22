BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday (Jan 22.) Governor John Bel Edwards has called for a special session to address Louisiana’s current insurance crisis.

The session will discuss the appropriation of funds to the Insurance Incentive Fund. The fund was created in the 2022 legislative session with the goal of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana.

“Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund cannot wait until the regular session in April. I am grateful for the cooperation of the Senate President and House Speaker and the legislature in calling this special session focused on this Fund. While Commissioner Donelon says we must do this now, this is just a first step in addressing Louisiana’s ongoing insurance issues after the devastating hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021, a crisis worsened by hurricanes and wildfires in other states in 2022. We will continue to work on this issue during the regular session beginning in April,” stated Governor Edwards.

The session will be held convene at noon on Monday (Jan. 30) and adjourn no later than 6 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5)

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.