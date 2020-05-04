Inmate dies after falling ill at Mississippi prison

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A fence surrounds the Cook County jail complex on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. With nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 having been diagnosed among the inmates and employees, the jail is nation’s largest-known source of coronavirus infections. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate who fell ill in his housing area inside a prison has died at a hospital.

News outlets report 60-year-old Rodney Brown died Saturday at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville. Corrections officials say the death didn’t appear suspicious but an autopsy would be conducted.

The Greene County coroner told the Clarion Ledger that he did not believe the death was caused by the new coronavirus.

Brown was about 12 years into a 60-year sentence for a 2006 crash that killed two members of the Alaska National Guard.