Infinity Science Center reopens for the first time in six months

PEARLINGTON, MS. — They say dress for the job you want, and that’s exactly what five-year-old Nathanim Simpson did.

Sporting a NASA spacesuit, Nathanim, along with dozens of other children, explored the Infinity Science Center in Pearlington, Mississppi.

The museum opened its doors for the first time since December because of the pandemic.

“I haven’t seen a frown yet today from anybody that’s worked here. We’re so excited to have people in our doors, we’ve been fielding phone calls all week about people who are excited about having a place to go, and to be out and about again,” said Donna Torres, Education Manager of Infinity Science Center.

Infinity offers several interactive galleries for visitors to explore. From robotics, to space, even meteorology, science is the focus of the museum, and spreading the importance of STEM education is their mission.

“We’re not there yet for space education, and I think we need to be there because if we’re going to grasp and hold the future, and build something for our future children, it’s going to be through technology,” said Kathy Beauford, Director of Aerospace Education for Louisiana

It’s museums like Infinity that are giving kids like Natahnim a hands-on experience with science.

The infinity science center starts its summer hours next Thursday. The museum will be open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. If you’re interested in signing your child up for summer camp, check out their website at https://www.visitinfinity.com/programs-events/summer-camps/.