Increase in reward for local gun store burglaries and carjackings suspect(s)

NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and New Orleans Crimestoppers are increasing a combined reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons in the burglary of two gun store operators in Slidell and Mandeville over the past two months.

ATF New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF of up to $5,000, and an additional $2,500 from New Orleans Crimestoppers, for a total reward of up to $12,500 for both burglaries.

On March 7, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m., several unknown suspects breached the front entrance to F.I.T.S. Indoor Range, a federal firearm licensee (FFL) at 3191 Terrace Avenue, Suite A, in Slidell, LA and stole multiple firearms. The suspects exited the building and fled in an unknown direction.

On March 29, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., several unidentified suspects entered the Arms Merchant, LLC, a federal firearm licensee (FFL), at 2623 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA by forcing entry through the front door of the building and stealing multiple firearms. The suspects exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. Video of this crime can be seen here.

On April 2, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., several unidentified suspects returned to F.I.T.S. Indoor Range in Slidell, LA and smashed the glass entrance door to gain entry and stole multiple firearms. The suspects exited the store and fled in an unknown direction.

Police believe the perpetrators are also suspected of multiple armed carjackings in the New Orleans area over the past several months.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, and ATF in which the NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearm retailers.

New Orleans Crimestoppers, which serves nine parishes in S.E. Louisiana, and supports victims of crime and their families, is adding to the reward for any anonymous tips or information by citizens that assist local law enforcement agencies in identifying and arresting these criminal suspects.

The ATF New Orleans Field Division, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police Department, and New Orleans Police Department are jointly investigating these crimes. Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF New Orleans Field Division’s Group I at 504-841-7100, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-809-8200, the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131, the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222, or New Orleans Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or www.crimestoppersgno.org or by downloading the SayItHere free mobile app. Tipsters remain anonymous and do not have to testify to receive the Crimestoppers $2,500 reward.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.