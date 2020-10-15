In unusual SEC season, defense is becoming a punchline

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Southeastern Conference’s reputation for fielding ferocious defenses is taking a hit in this most unusual and pandemic-altered season.

Six SEC teams, including LSU and Florida, rank outside the top 50 in scoring defense and are allowing 32 or more points per game. Even Alabama is outside the top 40 in scoring defense.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says its harder to work on tackling or reacting offensive plays when practice time has been lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC coaches also tend agree that the spread, run-pass option offenses now proliferating in the SEC are harder to defend.

(Story via The Associated Press)