NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The owner of Felipe’s Taqueria is frustrated after the latest crime at one of his three restaurant locations.

He hopes this is the last time he has to deal with criminals, targeting his restaurants.

“Smashed that a bunch of times with a hammer, breaking it, shattering the whole glass,” says Pike Howard, about the attempted break-in this morning (May 24) at his Carrollton location in Mid-City.

“This is not the first time, this is actually the third time,” he said.

In the past year, all of the Felipe’s locations in New Orleans have been hit by criminals.

A few months ago, the French Quarter location was shot up with bullets. Then in October, surveillance video caught two crooks stealing cash registers and tequila from the Uptown Felipe’s.

“If I can describe it, it is defeating, deflating. Is there something we can do as a community if it’s not getting done at a higher level? A judicial system that is letting minors in and out is a wagon wheel,” he said.

To replace the glass on the doors, it costs $2,500 and the owner says, his insurance doesn’t cover it. So that comes out of his pockets.

“We already fixed the door. We put up some temp glass so we can still operate,” he said

“We’re investing in a new location in Metairie, it kind of makes you feel like the dumbest guy in the room, when you’re trying to do something for a community you care about. It’s hard to grasp and understand, why is this happening to you. Its got to stop because at some point, we are going to have a hard time recovering from it,” he added.

In this shopping center, Felipe’s wasn’t the only business targeted this morning. The Pizza Hut around the corner also had its front doors shattered.

We talked to the owners around the corner and they said it was the same guy that we see on Felipe’s surveillance cameras, who tried to break in their business too.

