Audubon Zoo Camp is back for the Summer of 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Even at the zoo, they’ve been on zoom.

Just like the rest of us lately, that’s the way it’s been.

But hang on like a possum in a hurricane, summer camp is coming soon.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the zoo is waiting for you.

Summer campers just click right here please.

Registration starts Monday March 15 at 9 am.

Better start early to save a spot for the zoo lover in your family.