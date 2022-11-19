MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.

According to investigators 35-year-old Roy Keys III was driving when he crossed into the center lane and hit a tow truck.

Keys’ passenger Petrina Lae sustained fatal injuries. Keys and the tow truck driver were unharmed.

The driver of the two truck was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test, which showed no alcohol detected. Keys III was suspected by investigators to be impaired, being a factor in the cause of the crash. Keys was been arrested, accused in several charges.

Those charges include:

Vehicular Homicide, DWI (2nd Offense)

Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses

Driving Left of Center

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Keys III and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.