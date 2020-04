Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - At Ideal Market, they know these times we're in are, by no means, ideal.

But the time is right to do the right thing.

That's why the staff is in the kitchen.

They're making meals for folks who cannot leave home because of the coronavirus.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood has the story of Louisiana supermarkets who serve Latin flavor with southern style.

And now, Ideal Market is coming through with an idea that really is, ideal.