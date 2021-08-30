Ida Impact: Archdiocese of New Orleans cancels classes through September 6

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Monday morning, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced the extended cancelation of classes.

Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will be closed to both in-person and virtual learning through at least Monday, September 6.

Archdiocesan and school leaders will spend the next week assessing damage and planning. Parents are asked to be aware of any communications that may come from their child(ren)’s school for school-specific information.

