Ida from above: Satellite video shows eye of Hurricane Ida

News

by: Austin Kellerman, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., rushing from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

The powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph (230 kph) hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite caught landfall of Hurricane Ida near Port Fourchon around 11:55 AM CDT.

The satellite image also showed lighting around the eye of the powerful hurricane.

The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge up next.

