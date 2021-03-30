Iconic performer Chris Owens will be crowned ‘Grand Diva’ with bunny rhinestone ears this Easter

NEW ORLEANS– This will be the second Easter in a row without the annual Chris Owens Easter Parade, because of the pandemic.

But with restrictions loosening, there’s some hope on the horizon and there will be some Easter festivities involving Owens.

“Since Chris Owens is our diva of Easter, I felt like we needed to do something,” Tucker Mendoza, Event Organizer said.

Mendoza decided that Easter still needed to happen in New Orleans despite COVID restrictions. He planned an adult Easter egg contest with prizes like this autographed Jason Mamoa photo, an Easter bonnet contest, and an Easter House Float stroll involving Chris Owens herself.

“Chris Owens is a big symbol of our City and not only a symbol of our City, but a symbol of Easter,” Mendoza said.

This would’ve been the 38th annual Chris Owens Easter parade. She’s an icon who for decades has performed at her dance club on Bourbon Street.

“I think we should pay tribute to her for everything that she’s done for our city,” Mendoza said.

This year Owens will be the Grand Diva for the Easter House Float drive-by stroll, where Chris will ride in a carriage to check out the Easter House Floats and receive some Easter “carrots.”

“We are going to present these rhinestone bunny ears to Chris Owens,” he said.

She’ll officially be crowned Grand Diva at noon on Friday at her club on Bourbon Street.

Every year is become a tradition for Chris to deck herself in the finest of fashion. In that sense, this year will be no different.

“Especially because we haven’t had two Easter parades, so this was my way of bringing that spirit back,” Mendoza said.

At least it is a “hop” in the right direction.

The Adult Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The eggs will be hidden at 18 different businesses, where you could win up to $500 in prizes. To register go to Easter House Parade on EventBrite or on Facebook at Easter House Parade. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $10 to participate. The hunters route will be 3 miles weaving through the Bywater, Marigny, and French Quarter. You will have to collect 18 eggs and must have the eggs turned in by 7 p.m. at the Bunny Hop Shop. Each egg has a prize and each location will offer a special gift. Click this link to register, HERE.

The bonnet contest is 27 categories it is all done online. Each contestant submits their images and various Mardi Gras krewes will be part of the judge’s panel.

As for the Chris Owens Easter House Float parade stroll, it will begin with a party from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. at the House of Broel on St. Charles Avenue for a “Cotton Tails and Cocktails” private party.

On Saturday from 2:45 to 4:30, Owens will go in a horse drawn carriage to check out the house floats. She will go from location to location finally ending at 2801 St. Charles Avenue, where this is a special Chris Owens house float.