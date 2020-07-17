Iconic New Orleans chef, Emeril Lagasse reopens restaurant, ‘Meril.’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Iconic New Orleans chef, Emeril Lagasse kicked up the safety precautions more than a notch, as he welcomed diners back to his popular Warehouse District restaurant, MERIL. The staff has implemented new policies and practices that are being used to help mitigate exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Emeril’s team spent the down time, during the Covid closures, combining their restaurant’s existing policies, suggested guidelines of the National Restaurant Association, the FDA Food Code, ServSafe training, and recommendations from local health officials, to help secure a safe opening, while serving up some seriously good comfort food. Emeril also told me that his team will continue to offer to-go options.

Lagasse of course, was there in the kitchen cooking up something delicious. Meril has been closed since the pandemic started and we have been waiting for this day to come.

If you are planning to go check it out, they’ve added some new items to the menu. A new pepperoni jalapeno flatbread, EJ’s Ribs, two new fresh salads. All of the local favorites are still on there, too. The fettuccine nero and the yellow fin tuna wraps are always a crowd pleaser.

It’s was a little taste of normalcy to see an iconic place open again and serving.