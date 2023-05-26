KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have additionally charged 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor with negligent homicide involving a crash that critically injured 12-year-old Adrien Flores.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department (KPD) said the crash happened in the 300 block of Clemson Place on Saturday, May 20 when Mansoor slammed into the Flore’s family apartment.

Flores, originally in critical condition, has been announced by family members to be legally dead. The family is set to remove the child from life support.

There are no updates on when Flores will be removed at this time.

