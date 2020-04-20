IBERIABANK donates thousands to food banks, including $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

New Orleans – The COVID-19 health care crisis has created hardships for many individuals and families across the country. The loss of jobs, reduction in compensation, and inability to send children to school or daycare have created a growing need to provide access to food in our communities.

To help address this pressing issue, IBERIABANK is pledging $500,000 to food banks, including $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We are responding to an overwhelming increase in the need for food caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Thanks to our generous partners, like IBERIABANK, Second Harvest staff and volunteers can provide meals and groceries to the families and seniors who need them most over the coming weeks and months.”

“Everyone’s life has been greatly affected by this pandemic. We all have a responsibility to step up

and help our communities where there is a need,” said Hunter Hill, New Orleans Market President.

“We thank those who are dedicated to keeping the food banks fully operational and supporting a

great need in our communities. In addition to making sure our community has necessary resources,

IBERIABANK and our team members have been working around the clock to make sure our clients’

financial needs are met. Together, we will overcome this challenge and be much stronger.”

