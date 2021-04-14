‘I just want him to come home,’ Loved one of missing boat crew member speaks out

GRAND ISLE– After the treacherous weather yesterday—the U.S. Coast Guard is still looking for missing crew members of a capsized lift boat in the Grand Isle area.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues search and rescue efforts after a 129-foot commercial lift boat—the Seacor Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. In all 19 crew members were on board, 6 were rescued, 1 was found dead, and 12 are still missing.

Marion Cuyler’s fiance, Chaz Morales, a crane operator is one of the crew members still missing.

“I just want him home. His mom wants his home. He is a father to three kids. We need him home,” she said.

Cuyler’s still holding out hope that her fiance’s still alive.

“We don’t know and not knowing is the absolute worst. I got to believe in my heart he is o.k.,” she said.

There are several fishermen in the area who are taking out their boats to help the U.S. Coast Guard with the rescue efforts.