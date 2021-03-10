‘I don’t see any reason why I need to play with my life.’ 66-year old woman with health conditions gets COVID-19 vaccine & is encouraging others

MANDEVILLE, La.– At the Castine Center today on the North Shore, Ochsner Health expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Nearly 1,200 folks got their Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

66-year old Beverly Jackson, who says she also has pre-existing health conditions was one of those who was able to get the COVID shot.

“I feel like it is not only to protect me. It is to protect you and anyone I come into contact with. I don’t see any reason why I need to play with my life. I realized that God only helps those who help themselves,” Jackson said.

She says the process was a breeze. Only taking five minutes, a quick and easy experience Ochsner strives for.

“I just got done talking to patients and I told them to go tell your friends, how the process worked,” Dr. Timothy Riddell with Ochsner said.

Dr. Riddell went on to say that, “People shouldn’t worry about the vaccine or the process, they should worry about the virus.”

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said his parish was hit particularly hard by the virus, so he’s proud of folks like Beverly who are listening to healthcare professionals.

“We are thankful to our community for heeding the notices and taking advantage of this event today,” Cooper said.

“If you don’t go out and get what you’re supposed to get when you can, then you get no help at all, so I pray that everyone else comes and gets their shots too,” Jackson said.

Ochsner plans on having more mass vaccinations on the North Shore, where they can accommodate 3,000 vaccines per day.