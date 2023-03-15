NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As fentanyl cases continue rising, federal law enforcement partners hosted the ‘Illicit Fentanyl Awareness for First Responders’ training Tuesday (Mar. 14th).

At the training, 60 NOPD officers worked closely with the DEA, ATF & FBI on delivering Narcan training to first responders and the general public.

The training follows after Mayor Cantrell’s visit from the leadership meetings with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The meeting addressed tackling the impact of the fentanyl crisis through data and education.

Cantrell commented on the training saying, “While all NOPD commissioned officers to attend Narcan Refresher Training on a bi-annual basis, this training will further equip them with the knowledge necessary to handle this crisis. Yesterday’s training is just another extension on how deliberate my administration has been towards providing Narcan training for our City employees on the front lines.

The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD), Emergency Medical Services, and our Fire Department all work together to distribute free doses of Narcan to the public. The Office of Nighttime Economy partnered with NOHD and the Louisiana Department of Health to coordinate bystander trainings for the public, especially those in the hospitality industry.

Having just returned from the leadership meetings with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, I heard firsthand from federal law enforcement officials and my brother and sister mayors on the full impact the fentanyl crisis is having across the country. I am confident that we are tackling this problem with data, education and empathy.”

