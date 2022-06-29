NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A woman is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a New Orleans Interstate, Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD said, the shooting happened on 10 West at Exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane).

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition is not know at this time.

According to a post on New Orleans Traffic twitter page, there are three lanes of traffic past Claiborne Ave, blocked due to the police activity.

No further details are available but as information comes in the story will be updated.

