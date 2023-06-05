NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is currently investigating a incident on I-10 East.

According to reports, the I-10 East on ramp at North Claiborne is temporarily shut down due to criminal damage Monday June 5.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with WGNO.COM for more updates.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.