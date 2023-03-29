NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Members of the Hynes Charter School community and UNO President John Nicklow celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Hynes-UNO Campus.

The new $28 million building is excepted to hold more than 900 students which will allow Hynes-UNO to expand from grades Kindergarten to 3rd, all the way to 8th grade in the future.

The budling will be located on UNO’s campus at 1901 Leon C. Simon Dr., near Ben Franklin High School.

Designed by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, the campus is modeled after input from teachers and staff as well as Hynes’ focus on STEAM. The school will be divided into two buildings, one for administrative offices, classrooms, and media center spaces. The other section will contain enrichment classrooms and common areas.

“The Hynes community is thrilled to break ground on the Hynes-UNO campus,” said CEO Douglas. “Our Hynes family is expanding and we could not be more excited to have this new state-of-the-art building where our students can thrive and learn within the framework of a Hynes education.”

The new campus is expected to be completed in Fall of 2024.

