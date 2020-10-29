Hurricane Zeta hits Gramercy

News

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

GRAMERCY, La. (BRPROUD) – In Gramercy, Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds and heavy rain, leaving many without power.

“I was scared just trying to get home,” Marlise Green said.

Powerful wind gusts took down four power polls on Ezidore Avenue leaving residents trapped.

“Our biggest concern with this neighborhood is only one in and one way out,” Brent Dicharry, Gramercy’s Police Chief said.

Residents say they never expected their neighborhood to be affected.

Zeta is the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana in 2020.

Officials warn everyone to continue to be cautious.

