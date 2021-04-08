Hurricane Season 2021 Forecast released. Another active year expected. Here’s the projections:

You don’t want to hear it, and I don’t want to talk about it. But, here it is from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

2021 Hurricane season forecast released from Colorado State University. Another active year projected due to the warmer than average subtropical Atlantic along with the lack of El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

17 Named Storms

8 Cat 1+

4 Cat 3+

(Average is 12, 6, & 3)

Active season or not, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year for you. Prepare just in case, just like we always do.