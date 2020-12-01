Hurricane season 2020 comes to a close

A relentless 2020 hurricane season is coming to an end and many people are breathing a sigh of relief.

This hurricane season, there were 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes and six of those were major hurricanes with winds of 111 MPH or higher.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this is the most storms on record, surpassing the 28 from 2005.

Nearly every piece of coastline from South Texas to the northeast was under a tropical storm or a hurricane alert at some point this season.

Louisiana was in the cone of uncertainty eight times and had five storms make landfall, the most on record for a single season.

Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner said, “It was a stressful time for the community. It took an immense amount of preparation.”

Category 4 Hurricane Larua decimated Southwest Louisiana in August and six weeks later, Delta made landfall in the same area as a category 2.

In Late October as Louisianians became fatigued from preparing for storms, Hurricane Zeta slammed Southeast Louisiana as a fast moving category 2. The storm did not bring much rain, but it knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and toppled trees.

Mayor Kerner says Zeta likely changed people’s minds on whether or not to ride out a storm.

“People that did stay here realized man, we have to get out when they say get out,” Kerner said. “We were fortunate no one was injured, but we were so blessed in the beginning. People saw how quick things can get dangerous.”

Iota, the last named storm of the season was the strongest. Iota reached category 5 intensity in the central Caribbean before striking Nicaragua as a powerful category 4.

Although the season ends at midnight, it is still possible for additional storms to form.