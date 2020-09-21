Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland. This picture is courtesy of David Fields photography.   This was a paddle boat that was docked there in 70s.  The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.

Source: David Fields photography

It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how hold it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.

LATEST HEADLINES:


           

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 72° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 78° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 75°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 72°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

4 PM
Showers
60%
71°

71°

5 PM
Showers
60%
71°

71°

6 PM
Light Rain
60%
71°

73°

7 PM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

12 AM
Showers
60%
74°

74°

1 AM
Rain
60%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
60%
74°

74°

3 AM
Rain
60%
74°

74°

4 AM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

Popular

Latest News

More News