Hurricane Ida weakens to a Tropical Storm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) On Sunday,about 12 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall at around 11:30 a.m. at Port Fourchon with 150 mph sustained winds Hurricane Ida finally weakened.

The extent of Hurricane Ida’s damage was large compared to other Hurricanes in the past.

Although Ida is a tropical storm, it still packing winds. Expect continued heavy rain and flash flood emergencies. With time winds will relax.

Tropical rain downpours localized flash flooding are expected.

Sporadic spinning tornadoes can also be expected later as well.