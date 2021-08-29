Hurricane Ida: How many people in Louisiana are without power?

Harrison County W Wittmann Road in Pass Christian, Miss. floods in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 as a result of the arrival of Hurricane Ida. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ida hasn’t yet made landfall but more than 90,000 people in Louisiana are without power. As you might imagine, that number will dramatically increase over the next few hours.

According to PowerOutage.us, Jefferson Parish has more than 30,000 customers without electricity. St. Bernard and New Orleans Parishes have roughly 20,000 people in the dark. Plaquemines Parish has more than 7,000 outages which represent about two thirds of customers.

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 80,000 across Louisiana.

Ida intensified so swiftly overnight that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)