Hunter Hayes, Normani, & Amanda Shaw helping with ‘Feed Louisiana Love’

NEW ORLEANS– The need to feed is a serious situation right now.

That’s why Feeding Louisiana, a member of Feeding America has launched a new local campaign called, “Feed Louisiana Love.” Celebrities with Louisiana ties are using their social media influence power to drum up support and donations.

Amanda Shaw, Cassie Kelley, Dan Smalley, DJ Slab 1, Dudley Dubossier, Dylan Scott, Dylan Walsh, Garrett Jacobs, Hunter Hayes, Jordan Davis, Normani, Sam Burns, Terrance Simien, The Revivalists, Tood Graves and WIld Wayne are all the celebrities taking part in this campaign.

Jay Vise with Second Harvest Food Bank said, “Over the last seven weeks since we began our emergency response— the need has increased dramatically. We are feeding about 50 percent more people than we’d normally be this time of year. Most of these people are seeking help from a food bank for the very first time.”

With more people needing food, more money is needed for our area food banks. The Louisiana food banks that are being helped by Feeding Louisiana/Feed Louisiana Love are: Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria; Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe; Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport; Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank; and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

“We are having to purchase more food than we have ever had to do in our four decade history. The supply chain and folks that would normally donate from retail and grocery stores are going through the same problems we are right now. They are having the same problems getting supplies. So having the money to purchase food is incredibly important right now,” Vise said.

Musician Amanda Shaw said, “It is insane to think that we are one of the most food insecure states in our country. One is six households struggle to put food on the table and that’s just terrible. Let’s take care of each other. We are a family and if you have the funds please remember to donate to Feed Louisiana Love.”

If you would like to donate, click HERE.