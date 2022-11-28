COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Hundreds gathered at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Covington to pray for the lives lost after police say two bodies were found “burned beyond recognition” in Covington on Monday.

Church staff assembled a Holy Hour at 7:00 p.m. The entire church was lined with parishioners – every single seat taken. Crowds filled the back of the church and an overflow lot was even set up out front for the influx of people wanting to pray.

“Those things just don’t happen here in Covington,” said parishioner Max Smart.

“We rushed over to join the prayer group and say some prayers for them ourselves,” added another parishioner, Bettye Mancuso.

Covington Police have arrested 49-year-old Antonio Tyson, accused in the double homicide.

“I’m nauseous,” said Mancuso. “It makes me sick to my stomach that somebody could do such a horrendous this to any human being. It’s wrong, it’s so wrong. You know they’ll be missed.”

Amid the news, it was revealed retired long-time Priest Otis Young and his assistant Ruth Prats had been reported missing.

“He was just so giving,” said Smart. “He was just the nicest person you’ll ever meet in your life. Anyone will tell you that.”

“Ruth I’ve known for a few years and she dedicated her life to this church it’s the only thing she lived for. I believe it was her heart and soul,” Mancuso added.

Although it’s not clear who the victims are in this case, parishioners continue to pray for peace.

“Pray that nothing like this ever happens again,” said Bettye’s daughter, Denise.

A press conference is set for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning to reveal more details of the double homicide.

An autopsy of the bodies is scheduled for tomorrow.