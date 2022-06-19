NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The nation is celebrating Juneteenth, the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and in New Orleans, hundreds gathered at the historic Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park for the city’s Juneteenth festival.

The New Orleans Juneteenth Festival opened with a second line that proceeded into Congo Square. Once in the park, there was dancing, drums, and historic demonstrations.

The festival was made possible by the history-making women’s group, the New Orleans Baby Dolls.

“So today, we’re gathering in the sacred place of Congo Square to pay tribute to our ancestors, our family, and to one another on such a special occasion,” said Anita Oubre, also known as Mahogany Magnolia Rose, the founder of Mahogany Blue Baby Dolls.

The Baby Dolls are recognizing that Juneteenth is now receiving more recognition than in previous years.

“Look at where we are now,” said Baby Doll Franny Chanel, the founder of Creole Gem Baby Dolls. “More and more people, perhaps, as diverse groups begin to celebrate Juneteenth, will understand people of color are free.”

Some who attended the festival traveled across state lines to celebrate Juneteenth in New Orleans.

“We came down here because we wanted to experience the Juneteenth,” said Natasha Sanford, who traveled from Kentucky with her family to attend the festival. “We don’t really do it too much in Kentucky. It’s just something that’s getting more national attention, so we’re here for that.”

Attendees say the celebration makes them feel heard and proud of their ancestry.

“Everybody has different cultures, and to have it widespread to African culture, it’s really good to have because we don’t really see that a lot, we don’t learn about it in school, so it’s really good to see it.” said Sanford.

