NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There were huge crowds in Algiers as Krewe of NOMTOC rolled.

There were 26 floats and over 600 riders throwing ceramic medallion beads, jug banks, and of course the signature jug man dolls.

The Grand Marshal of the parade says it couldn’t have been a better day.

“It’s going great, I have never seen such bigger crowds,” said Grand Marshal Edwin Lombard. “You’ll see some great crowds along the route, it’s a beautiful day, we’ve been blessed with it and so far I don’t think we’ve had a hitch. I’m blessed to be honored as grand marshal for this great parade in Algiers.”

In case you were wondering, NOMTOC stands for New Orleans Most Talked of Club.