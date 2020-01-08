How you can celebrate the Battle of New Orleans this week

CHALMETTE, LA — January 8 is the 205th anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans. If you’d like to participate in the celebration, there are many things you can do.

Wednesday morning, the day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Chalmette Battlefield.

Also on Wednesday, you can attend another ceremony marking the event at Jackson Square in the French Quarter at noon. The United States Daughters of 1812 are hosting the event.

Then at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, there will be a Mass of Thanksgiving with Archbishop Gregory Aymond at Ursuline Academy, 2635 State Street.

In the Battle of New Orleans, General Andrew Jackson and the pirate Jean Lafitte joined forces to defeat the British in the War of 1812.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be American and British camps set up at the Chalmette Battlefield inside the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Along with people games, storytelling and people dressed in period clothing, there will be the firing of cannons and muskets throughout the day.