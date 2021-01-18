How will President Trump be received in Palm Beach after h e leaves the White House?

PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — When you drive over the bridge into Palm Beach, you’re entering another world of wealth.

More than two dozen billionaires live on the island.

And next week, President Trump is expected to make his Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago his residence.

“I think the people in Palm Beach are trying to figure out what to do with him. How to behave around him. And how to treat him as a neighbor,” Palm Beach Post reporter Christine Stapleton said.

Stapleton has been covering Trump as president for the last four years, and has covered his life on Palm Beach for nearly three decades.

“The neighbors at Mar-a-Lago do not want him here. And they have sent letters to the town council,” Stapleton said.

President Trump’s relationship with Palm Beach has been complicated.

He bought Mar-a-Lago for $10 million back in 1985.

And he has battled the town and county for various reasons ever since.

He sued the Town of Palm Beach because he wasn’t allowed to have an 80-foot flag pole.

He sued the airport because he didn’t like the planes flying over his house.

And a lawyer for one of his neighbors is now challenging whether President Trump can even live at Mar-a-Lago because it’s a private club.

“There is some legal wrangling going on. There are a lot of people who say he can’t legally live there because it is not his residence. He gave that up when he got permission to open the club. So there could end up being another legal hassle over that,” Stapleton said.

The Trump organization says there is no document or agreement that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.

The President changed his legal residency from New York to Florida last year.

Unlike his rocky relationship with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Trump is close friends with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Senator Rick Scott.

But Stapleton says the riot at the Capitol may change how he is received in Palm Beach.

“I would have said before last Wednesday he would have been fairly well welcomed here. After Wednesday, we don’t know,” Stapleton said.

The President’s daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner recently purchased land in Miami. And there are reports other Trumps are also looking for homes in South Florida.