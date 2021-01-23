How to win a rare, ‘2021’ Muses shoe with the game called ‘Stilotto’!

NEW ORLEANS – With no parade this year, a Muses shoe emblazoned with “2021” will be hard to find. But Muses has come up with another way to offer its glittering, glamorous, coveted keepsakes.

It’s called “Stilotto.”

Participating stores and restaurants — 45 so far– have a QR code posted inside the business. Customers can scan the code to pull up the Stilotto entry form, and then enter to win the shoe that’s featured in that business.

Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg says the krewe isn’t doing this just to give away shoes.

“We’re not trying to run a lottery,” says Rosenberg, “we’re trying to help businesses.” The idea is to encourage people to go inside a business for the QR code, and then stay to shop or dine.

Rosenberg calls it a way to “heel” hurting businesses on Muses’ traditional parade route–from Jefferson Avenue to Napoleon Avenue along Magazine Street, and from Napoleon Avenue to Canal Street along St. Charles Avenue.

Stilotto runs from now through February 10th, and the winners will be drawn on “Muses Thursday,” Feb. 11th.

You’ll find a list of the specific businesses, a map of their locations, and the full rules here: Stilotto.