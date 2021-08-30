HOW TO: Mark yourself safe from Hurricane Ida on Facebook

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — With Hurricane Ida’s winds ripping through southern Louisiana, there are steps you can take to help notify your family and friends of your wellbeing if you were impacted by the storm.

Updating your Facebook status to mark yourself as safe following severe weather has never been more important. And, by using the social media platform’s Crisis Response tool, it has never been easier.

With Facebook’s crisis response tool, people impacted by Hurricane Ida can update their status to let their Facebook friends know they are safe. Here’s how to use the tool:

First, search Facebook for “crisis response.”

Click on the Crisis Response link.

Facebook will then give you a list of recent crisis response events. People impacted by Hurricane Ida will want the want that says “Hurricane Ida in Southern Louisiana and Western Louisiana.”

Facebook will then provide you a page of Hurricane Ida resources, including an option to mark yourself safe.

Clicking on “I’m Safe” will update your status, letting your friends and family know that you are okay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Spotty storms again on Wednesday

Locally heavy downpours this evening

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News