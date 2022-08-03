LEXINGTON, Ky. (WGNO/NEXSTAR)— Rescue crews continue around-the-clock work to locate survivors in the flood-ravaged communities of Eastern Kentucky.

The death toll climbed to 37 on Monday with many still unaccounted for. The mountain communities have been hit by multiple rounds of rain since Thursday, sending water pouring down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, with entire towns being engulfed by water. With destruction from floodwater and mudslides making some areas nearly impossible to reach, officials are saying it could take weeks to find all the victims, and even longer for the survivors to put their lives back together.

In New Orleans, we know what it’s like to feel the wrath of nature but also understand how powerful it can be when communities come together to support those impacted. That’s why WGNO is teaming up with our sister station WDKY/FOX 56 and local non-profit the Christian Appalachian Project to provide relief services to families recovering from the flood. To make a donation to the CAP, click here or mail a check or money order to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

This Saturday, tune in for a 30-minute special called “Tragedy in the Mountains” that will highlight relief efforts in the Appalachian Mountains. The special airs at 5 pm on WGNO and will re-air at 9:30 pm on WNOL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.