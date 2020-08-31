NEW ORLEANS, LA – As the threat of Coronavirus continues into the month of September, face coverings remain a part of our everyday lives.

According to WGNO Teaching Doctor, Dr.Rachel, you should disinfect your mask every day!

“To disinfect your mask is simple and only requires a few ingredients. Most important ingredient to disinfect your mask, is non-scented bleach.” Said Dr. Rachel.

There are two ways.

1) In a bowl mix:

-Gallon of hot water

-1/3 cup of bleach (non-scented)

Or

-Quart of hot water (32 ounces)

-Four teaspoons of bleach

2) Soak mask in mixture for 5 minutes

OPTIONAL: Add a couple drops of detergent to help mask bleach smell and remove stains

3) Lay flat to dry. Sunlight is best.

*It is OK to throw your mask in with laundry. Make sure water and dryer settings are on HOT*