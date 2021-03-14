How the Brees Dream Foundation has impacted the New Orleans community

NEW ORLEANS — From numerous playoff appearances, to New Orleans’ first Super Bowl title, quarterback Drew Brees has led the Saints to victory time and time again.

But it’s his work off the field that is changing the lives of New Orleanians for the better. The Brees Dream Foundation has donated millions of dollars to local organizations, including the Louisiana Children’s Museum.

“What the Brees Dream Foundation did for us was to make our dream real, and to validate this,” said Julia Bland, CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum.

Drew and Brittany Brees donated $100,000 to the museum. Their contribution helped develop the museum’s vision, and with that money, they were able to build their Toddler Landscape.

“It’s a magical space, under trees, just a wonderful outdoor place to explore, connect with nature, connect with eachother, and use your imagination,” said Bland.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is just one of several organizations the Brees Dream Foundation has supported. Ochsner Health, Second Harvest Food Bank and others received millions from the foundation.

Bland says the generosity goes beyond the monetery.

“We would love to say thank you, but not just thank you for this project, thank you for the role modeling that you have done for families all throughout our city, our region and our country,” said Bland.

It’s true. Drew Brees has led the saints to dozens of victories over the last 14 years, but he’s winning the hearts and changing the lives of thousands of people, showing us what a true champion really looks like.