How should local businesses prepare for Coronavirus in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO)- Tourism is an economic driving force for New Orleans. With thousands of tourists filtering in and out of the city on a daily basis, business owners are growing concerned. How will coronavirus affect tourism?

"We are telling folks, proceed with caution, proceed with common sense and business continues. We can't stop the cause of this," explained J. Edwin Webb, World Trade Center New Orleans, C.E.O.

Working tirelessly, the team at the World Trade Center New Orleans is telling companies to be prepared. That means businesses that out-source products from China, need to create alternate plans.

"Our response is, let's find those other markets that can create the same product that you were getting out of the Chinese market, perhaps look at Vietnam, look at Mexico," reasoned Webb.

Which is exactly what Intraloc, an innovative manufacturing company had to do.

"When our China operation was impacted at the beginning of this situation, we shifted our operation to our Melbourne group," shared Karyn Kearney, Intralox-Laitram, Director of Communications.

There are still many unknowns and unanswered questions.

"We have not restricted travel in the US but, we have restricted travel to level three countries and we will continue to monitor it," Kearney told us.

With at least 566 cases in the U.S. and one of those is here in New Orleans, take the simple precautions, like washing your hands and avoid large crowds.

Webb is advising, keep calm and keep business moving.

"Be concerned absolutely don't ignore this but from the same token keep a certain about of calm about this," finished Webb.

