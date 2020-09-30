How much hotter were we at the beginning of last October than now?

Gorgeous weather in our forecast for days to come!

What a beautiful day today as we relish the effects of Monday’s cold front!

Hopefully, you got outside because this is nearly perfect weather across WGNO’s viewing area!

Just look at that comparison from one year ago’s record setting temperature!

During 2019, 10/1-10/4 proved exceptionally hot while highs reached 95+ with our heat index in triple digits!

Now, no upper eighties seem probable, much less fifteen degrees warmer!

With dry air behind the early week’s cooler air mass, bliss sticks around for foreseeable days ahead! Climate Prediction Center outlooks show conditions will be below average during October’s start!

Northshore residents likely wake up tomorrow to 50s outside their windows again, wheras Southshore residents, however, wake up tomorrow to 60s!

Talk about that definition on “sweater weather!” Happy Fall, Y’all!

