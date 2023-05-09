NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU football finished 10-4 overall, 6-3 in the SEC during head coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers.

The SEC West champions lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the conference title game before finishing the season with a 63-7 drubbing of Purdue in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.

With the start of the college football season still more than three months away, speculation on win-loss records for 2023 has already begun.

BetOnline has released the over/under for all Power 5 Conference win totals, as well as Notre Dame.

2023 WIN TOTALS:

2023 Regular Season Wins – Alabama Crimson Tide

Over/Under 10½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arizona Wildcats

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arizona State Sun Devils

Over/Under 5

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas Razorbacks

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Auburn Tigers

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Baylor Bears

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Boston College Eagles

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – BYU Cougars

Over/Under 6

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – California Golden Bears

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Central Florida Knights

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Cincinnati Bearcats

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 10 in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Clemson Tigers

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Colorado Buffaloes

Over/Under 3½

Note: They opened at 3½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Duke Blue Devils

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 3½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Florida Gators

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Florida State Seminoles

Over/Under 10

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Bulldogs

Over/Under 11½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Houston Cougars

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 8 in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Illinois Fighting Illini

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Indiana Hoosiers

Over/Under 3½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Iowa Hawkeyes

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Iowa State Cyclones

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kansas Jayhawks

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kansas State Wildcats

Over/Under 8½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Kentucky Wildcats

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Louisville Cardinals

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – LSU Tigers

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Maryland Terrapins

Over/Under 7

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Miami Hurricanes

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Michigan Wolverines

Over/Under 10½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Michigan State Spartans

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Minnesota Golden Gophers

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi State Bulldogs

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Missouri Tigers

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Nebraska Cornhuskers

Over/Under 6

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina Tar Heels

Over/Under 8½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina State Wolf Pack

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Northwestern Wildcats

Over/Under 3½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Ohio State Buckeyes

Over/Under 10½

Note: They opened at 10½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma Sooners

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma State Cowboys

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Ole Miss Rebels

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oregon Ducks

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Oregon State Beavers

Over/Under 8

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Penn State Nittany Lions

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Pittsburgh Panthers

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Purdue Boilermakers

Over/Under 5½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – South Carolina Gamecocks

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Stanford Cardinal

Over/Under 3

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Syracuse Orange

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 4½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – TCU Horned Frogs

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Tennessee Volunteers

Over/Under 9

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas Longhorns

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas A&M Aggies

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Texas Tech Red Raiders

Over/Under 7½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – UCLA Bruins

Over/Under 8½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – USC Trojans

Over/Under 9½

Note: They opened at 9½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Utah Utes

Over/Under 8½

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Vanderbilt Commodores

Over/Under 3½

Note: They opened at 2½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Cavaliers

Over/Under 3½

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Tech Hokies

Over/Under 3

Note: They opened at 6½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Over/Under 6

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Washington Huskies

Over/Under 9

Note: They opened at 7½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Washington State Cougars

Over/Under 6½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – West Virginia Mountaineers

Over/Under 4½

Note: They opened at 5½ in 2022.

2023 Regular Season Wins – Wisconsin Badgers

Over/Under 9

Note: They opened at 8½ in 2022.

LSU opens the season against Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3. The Tigers lost to the Seminoles 24-23 in the Superdome during the season-opener last year.

BetOnline announced it will release the over/under for non-Power 5 Conferences (aka Group of Five) in the next few weeks.