How many African Americans in NOLA navigated the Chauvin trial

NEW ORLEANS— Just as the killing of George Floyd garnered shock around the world, the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin captivated many wanting to see justice served.

Many in the black community said that watching the trail was difficult.

New Orleans resident Lisa Julien said, “It’s too much. It’s too much going on in the world. It’s a scary time, and it’s a difficult time to find light.”

Resident David Haynesworth stated, I’ve watched some of the trial but I’ve tried not to watch a lot of it because it’s kinda upsetting.”

The people that WGNO News spoke to run the gamut from those that watched every motion in the courtroom to some who could not bear to watch the proceedings.

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Dana Labat, this is normal.

“We’ve not a monolithic community. We’re all going to experience a wide range of emotions from shock and confusion, anxiety, sometimes helplessness, and anger,” said Labat.

Many who’ve viewed the rare opportunity of a fully televised trial felt that the video of Floyd’s death and what was presented in the courtroom spoke for itself.

Resident Joseph Babineaux stated, “This man got substantial, a lot of evidence on him so I don’t see why they can’t come out with a conviction.”

Dr. Labat also spoke about dealing with feelings of hopelessness, “Sometimes it’s saying I just have to let go. I have to let go of what I cannot control, and as a part of that letting go there’s a little bit of freedom in that.

The guilty verdict is in in this case, but there will be others. The defense mechanism for many is to pay attention to what happens in society, but to also limit their expectations.

“I don’t want to get so emotionally invested in something that I know is not going to be a different outcome or anything,” said resident Chachera Brantley.