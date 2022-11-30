NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building — after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy.

The new church building in the 5300 block of Paris Avenue in the 7th Ward was formerly a Presbyterian church that was abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.

“A new home is nice, but the church’s focus is also on the community surrounding it,” said One Hope’s pastor, Joshua Canizaro.

The new church will open next weekend, with plans for concerts during services and big screen broadcasts– part of One Hope’s goal of attracting young, interdenominational worshippers. The congregation has 1,500 members.



“We said, hey, what would it look like to have church where young people enjoy,” said Canizaro, “and mature people were leading the way? And we’re intentionally inviting all races to be part of it.”

