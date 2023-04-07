NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Household of Faith Church reminded the New Orleans community that Good Friday is not just reserved for fish fries.

On Friday (April 7) parishioners gathered together in New Orleans East with a live reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus titled “The Passion.” The reenactment has been a tradition at the Household Faith church for 20 years that displays the power of Jesus’ passion.

Actors as soldiers on horseback sang, danced, and prayed during the procession as ‘Jesus’ was led to the cross.

